PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 938.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,294,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,562 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,866,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

