Pharming Group (PHAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Pharming Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PHAR opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $797.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

