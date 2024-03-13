Philcoin (PHL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $151.32 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

