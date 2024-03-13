Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

