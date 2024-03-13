PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.

PHINIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PHIN opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

PHINIA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 245,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.