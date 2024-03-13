Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

