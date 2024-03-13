Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $816,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 593.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 83,578 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

