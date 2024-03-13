Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.48% of Piedmont Lithium worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLL opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

