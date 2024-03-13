Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 14th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,706 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $486,537.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,267,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,030,971.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 139,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,870.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,605 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 215,633 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

MHI opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

