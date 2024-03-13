Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 16,450,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 49,223,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Plug Power by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

