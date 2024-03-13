Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $5.23 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 235.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,641 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,033,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

