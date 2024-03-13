Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 45,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 88,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 53.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 113,617 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.7 %

GBDC opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

