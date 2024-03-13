Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRLD. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 256.9% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,495,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 436,093 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 318.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 139,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

