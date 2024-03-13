PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,374.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $719,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,374.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

