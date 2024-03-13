Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($4.63) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.63) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of PRTA opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.22. Prothena has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

