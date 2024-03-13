Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

