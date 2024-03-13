Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,595,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Pan American Silver worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,867 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 237,360 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.