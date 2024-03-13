Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

