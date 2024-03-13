Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.38 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

