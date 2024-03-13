Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 2.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.95 and last traded at $51.00. 294,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,403,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Pure Storage Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 307.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

