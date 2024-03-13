Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of PXS opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

