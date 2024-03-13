Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HPK opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 9,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997 over the last three months. 83.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,576 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,396,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

