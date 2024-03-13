Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Zacks Research

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$45.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$70.88.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.17%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

