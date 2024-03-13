Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Increased by Northland Capmk

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Payoneer Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

PAYO stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 404,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 291,970 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,268 shares of company stock valued at $535,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

