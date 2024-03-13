Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lowered by Wedbush

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Shares of FL stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after buying an additional 451,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after buying an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

