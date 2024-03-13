Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $911.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

