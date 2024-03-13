Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Natural Foods in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

NYSE UNFI opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 183,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

