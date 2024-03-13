QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 443.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.68).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.64) to GBX 445 ($5.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.38) to GBX 390 ($5.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.96) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.3 %

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

LON:QQ opened at GBX 360 ($4.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.74. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,993.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at QinetiQ Group

In related news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger bought 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($51,018.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,229. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.