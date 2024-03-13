QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121,563.66 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. QUASA has a market cap of $121,563.66 and approximately $1,297.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00024627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,893.89 or 1.00008419 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00185339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000054 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00125316 USD and is up 37.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $646.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

