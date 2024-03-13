QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $61.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -292.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

