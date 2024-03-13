Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.120 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,245 shares of company stock worth $335,185. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 1,439,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.