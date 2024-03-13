Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.40 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.120 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,245 shares of company stock worth $335,185 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

