Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $29,400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after buying an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 393,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,836. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

