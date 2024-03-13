Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

GOVT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 5,339,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

