Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFEM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

