Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $621.11. 22,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,070. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $426.81 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

