Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $560.64. 64,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.18. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $563.23.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

