Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FI opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.