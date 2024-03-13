Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 195,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,040. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

