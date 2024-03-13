Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.34. 21,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.23 and a 12-month high of $419.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.