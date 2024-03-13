Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. 1,737,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,442,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

