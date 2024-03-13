Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 992 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTHI stock remained flat at $22.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.