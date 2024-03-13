Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 440.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.90. 237,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,041. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

