Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,697,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,430,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 762,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 53,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,550. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

