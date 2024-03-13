Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 14,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,293. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

