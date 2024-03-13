Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

