Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,016,000 after buying an additional 379,563 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $182.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,082. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

