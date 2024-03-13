Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

