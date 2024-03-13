Raymond James Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

