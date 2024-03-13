RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $33.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

RNR opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

